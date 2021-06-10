Amazon gift card sale up to 20% off from $40: Gap, Old Navy, Petco, Topgolf, and more

We have now spotted a series of notable gift card price drops courtesy of Amazon so you don’t have to pay full price on your next clothing pickup, treats for your furry friends, or golfing gear, among other things. Today’s we are tracking up to 20% off gift cards including everything from the Gap and Banana Republic to Petco, Bath & Body Works, Topgolf, and more. These are a great way to score deals on both full-priced options and even deeper discounts on sale items at a wide range of retailers you were likely to visit anyway. head below for everything.

Today’s Amazon gift card deals:

We are also tracking some early promotions to help folks get a head start on Prime Day 2021. You can score a free $10 credit by supporting small business on Amazon or with $40 gift card purchases, just be sure to check out this Amazon Music Unlimited promotion and this $3 Prime Day credit via Panera.

More on Gap Options Gift Cards:

You can get jeans at Gap, a sweater at Banana Republic, a graphic tee at Old Navy, and workout gear at Athleta, all with the swipe of just one card! This eGiftCard is issued by and represents an obligation of Direct Consumer Services (“DCS”). The eGiftCard may be redeemed for merchandise at any Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, or Athleta location, including Outlet and Factory stores.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!