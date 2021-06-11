Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Best Buy credit

Best Buy is heading into the weekend by launching a new promotion that’s pairing a $100 Apple Gift Card with a FREE $10 Best Buy credit. Available in both digital and physical variants with free shipping or email delivery in either case, the price will drop to $100 for the package. As a rare opportunity to take advantage of a discount on Apple credit, this is matching the second-best value we’ve seen of the year and is the lowest in several months. Deals on Apple gift cards have been hard to come by these days, so this promotion is a great option for locking in a discounted Apple Music subscription or knocking the price down on any other steaming service. Not to mention, being able to save on apps, games, and much more. Head below for additional details.

Be sure to swing by our apps and games deal hub for a variety of ways to lock-in even more savings. On top of the value offered by the featured promotion, you can use the Apple credit to score some of the deals in our ongoing roundup of all of the best iOS app deals. With plenty of already-discounted games for your iPhone and iPad, as well as some productivity apps for the Mac, there are plenty of ways to lock-in even deeper deals with the featured Apple gift card promotion.

And then as we head into the weekend, be sure to check out all of the price cuts in our Apple guide. We’re already seeing a pair of new all-time lows on some of Apple’s latest releases headlined by the new 24-inch M1 iMac at up to $127 off alongside a rare discount on AirPods Max at $499.

More on the Apple Gift Card promotion:

The e-gift card will be created and sent out after your eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in-store. A valid e-mail address is required to claim the promotional e-gift card. If asked to confirm your e-mail address, you must respond to that e-mail within 60 days to be eligible for this offer. Use it for purchases at any Apple Store location, on the Apple Store app, apple.com, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Books, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and other Apple properties in US only.

