Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K falls to 2021 low at just $129 (Refurb, Orig. $169)

QuickShipElectronics (99.8% positive lifetime feedback from over 347,000 customers) is offering Apple’s previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for $129 shipped in refurbished/open-box condition. Originally $169, today’s deal beats our previous mention of $150 in new condition and marks the lowest that we’ve tracked in 2021. While there might be a brand-new Apple TV 4K (which is on sale from $139), the previous-generation is still a fantastic buy if you don’t need the new remote or 4K variable refresh rate. You’ll find 4K HDR with Dolby Vision support, as well as HomeKit integration and the ability to function as your Home Hub for accessing smart devices when out-and-about. Learn more in our announcement coverage and hands-on review. Ships with a 1-year warranty.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player. Right now it’s down to $40 from $50, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate. Featuring support for 4K HDR Dolby Vision playback, the main difference between the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Apple TV 4K above is the ecosystem it’s located in. Amazon resides in the Alexa sphere while Apple is in the HomeKit section. Personally, I prefer the way that Apple functions, but if Alexa and Fire TV works well in your setup, it’s a great way to enjoy 4K HDR content on a tighter budget.

Another option would be the Roku Ultra 4K, which is down to $69 right now. Currently 25% off, the Roku Ultra 4K features AirPlay 2 and HomeKit integration similar to the Apple TV above, however, it won’t work as a Home Hub for HomeKit should you need that functionality.

More on the Apple TV 4K:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

