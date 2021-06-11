Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Pad $17 (37% off), more

Seneo’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 2-in-1 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad and Apple Watch Stand for $16.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $27, it just dropped in price down to $22 with today’s offer knocking off another $5. All told, you’re looking at 37% in savings and one of the best prices to date. Delivering two ways to refuel your Apple kit, this dual charging pad is a great way to streamline your nightstand or desk. It can power both an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, featuring an integrated 10 or 7.5W Qi pad as well as a dedicated place for your wearable. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 190 customers.
Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charging house makes it convenient to charge your iWatch and iPhone/AirPods Pro simultaneously. Supports nightstand mode to see the time, date, and alarm easily. The tiny LED indicator on the side will glow green when charging and go off when you pick up the phone, which will not disturb your sleep.
Designed specifically for charging your iPhone Device wirelessly, including iPhone, iWatch, and New AirPods. Advanced ATB technology contributes to faster wireless charging speed. Certified safe with multiple protection: temperature control, over-charging protection, and more.
