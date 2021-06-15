FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld console now available at $40 via Amazon (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $50 $40

Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. Edition collectible console for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $50, this is a $10 or 20% price drop, matching our previous mention, and a great opportunity to land it in your collection. This “piece of Super Mario history” dropped as part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary campaign last year. The limited run collectible console is not just a novelty item though with three playable games included: the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario-themed edition of a classic Game & Watch game known as Ball. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

There are actually some screen protectors made for this thing on Amazon that will go a long way in protecting your collectible display for the long haul. This 4-pack goes for under $10 Prime shipped and carries solid 4+ star ratings

Here’s even more details on the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary gear and be sure to check out the new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game

Just remember, we are just a few hours away from today’s Nintendo E3 2021 presentation where we will be getting 40 straight minutes of Switch games, reveals, and more. Everything will be live in our E3 2021 hub shortly and be sure to check out some of our other E3 2021 coverage below:

More on the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld system:

Jump back into history with the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld system from Nintendo. Inspired by the original Game & Watch that came out in Japan in 1980, this handheld gaming system includes a full-color 2.36″ LCD display, an integrated control pad, and two buttons. Play solo or invite friends to join in two-player action. Other pre-installed games include Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, which was originally released as Super Mario Bros. 2 in Japan, and a special Game & Watch: Ball featuring Mario.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon offers women’s workout wear for summer fro...
TCL Unlocked Android Smartphones from $127.50: 10 SE/L ...
Ninja’s top-rated Pro 72-oz. Countertop Blender h...
Prime members: Score 2 All-new Echo Dot smart speakers ...
Samsung 55-inch QLED Smart TV with Alexa hits Amazon lo...
Apple’s iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Leather Case hits A...
Amazon has Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pros fro...
This highly-rated bamboo lap desk has a built-in MacBoo...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Nintendo plushy deals from $9: Yoshi and Animal Crossing Club Mocchi Mocchi up to 40% off

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

$40 Learn More
40% off

Nintendo Switch gear from $8.50: Animal Crossing, Mario, plushies, more up to 40% off

$8.50+ Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale that’s offering styles from $19: Dri-FIT, Court Sneakers, more

From $19 Learn More
$350 off

Unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max now starting from $770 Prime shipped (Up to $350 off)

$770+ Learn More

Apogee intros gorgeous new Duet 3 audio interface ‘optimized for Apple Logic Pro’

Learn More

LEGO assembles new 780-piece life-size adidas Originals Superstar kicks

Learn More
35% off

Amazon offers women’s workout wear for summer from $15 Prime shipped, today only

From $15 Learn More