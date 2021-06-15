Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld console now available at $40 via Amazon (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. Edition collectible console for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $50, this is a $10 or 20% price drop, matching our previous mention, and a great opportunity to land it in your collection. This “piece of Super Mario history” dropped as part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary campaign last year. The limited run collectible console is not just a novelty item though with three playable games included: the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario-themed edition of a classic Game & Watch game known as Ball. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

There are actually some screen protectors made for this thing on Amazon that will go a long way in protecting your collectible display for the long haul. This 4-pack goes for under $10 Prime shipped and carries solid 4+ star ratings.

Here’s even more details on the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary gear and be sure to check out the new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game.

More on the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld system:

Jump back into history with the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld system from Nintendo. Inspired by the original Game & Watch that came out in Japan in 1980, this handheld gaming system includes a full-color 2.36″ LCD display, an integrated control pad, and two buttons. Play solo or invite friends to join in two-player action. Other pre-installed games include Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, which was originally released as Super Mario Bros. 2 in Japan, and a special Game & Watch: Ball featuring Mario.

