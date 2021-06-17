FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ditch gas and oil this summer with RYOBI electric mowers, pressure washers, more from $79

-
Green DealsHome DepotRyobi
Save $50 From $79

Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of cordless RYOBI outdoor electric tools and lawn care essentials starting at $79. Shipping is free across the board and in-store pickup is available at no-cost in many cases. Our top pick is the RYOBI 40V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Mower at $549. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, marks the very first discount we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low on the Home Depot exclusive. With summer around the corner, now is the perfect time to finally cut gas and oil from your routine and this RYOBI mower is a notable way to do it. Alongside the self-propelled featured, you’re also looking at a 21-inch cutting deck with two blades as well as two batteries which can handle cutting 3/4 acre. Over 345 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable RYOBI outdoor electric tools include:

While there are plenty of other green deals to be had right here, we’re tracking a notable discount on Jackery’s popular Explorer 500. Having dropped to a new all-time low, you can now bring the power station on your next camping trip or tailgate for $399.

RYOBI 40V 21-inch Electric Mower features:

The RYOBI 40-Volt HP 21 in. Multi-Blade Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower delivers the power of gas with the convenience of cordless. The premium HP brushless motor provides more power, longer runtime, and a longer motor life. It starts with just a push of a button and the self-propelled rear wheel drive features SMART TREK technology so you can easily match the mower’s speed to your own pace. This mower is ideal for yards up to 3/4 acre, featuring dual active battery ports and 2 40-Volt 6Ah batteries that provide up to 70-minutes of runtime.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Home Depot

Ryobi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 ...
Illuminate your patio for outdoor summer BBQs with two ...
Home Depot launches RIDGID tool sale with up to 40% off...
Jackery’s popular Explorer 500 power station drop...
Drop gas/oil with deluxe $500 electric mower and $300 o...
Amazon slashes power yard tools as low as $59: Tiller, ...
This 50-pack of 450-lumen LED bulbs outfits your entire...
Sense Energy Monitor helps you cut electricity costs + ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Mow your yard with a RYOBI 42-in. battery zero turn + bagging kit at $350 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Segway Ninebot S Electric Scooter takes you around town for $450, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Stop buying oil + gas with a RYOBI 40V electric mower at $249, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around town with Hover-1’s Alpha-Pro Electric Scooter at $400, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Trim your trees with a Greenworks 24V 12-in. brushless chainsaw at $170, more

Learn More
48% off

Under Armour and PUMA duffle bags, luggage, more from $21.50 (Up to 48% off)

From $21.50 Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More
Rare deals

Sonos speakers see rare discounts for Father’s Day from $159: Arc, Roam, and more

From $159 Learn More