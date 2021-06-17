Ditch gas and oil this summer with RYOBI electric mowers, pressure washers, more from $79

Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of cordless RYOBI outdoor electric tools and lawn care essentials starting at $79. Shipping is free across the board and in-store pickup is available at no-cost in many cases. Our top pick is the RYOBI 40V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Mower at $549. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, marks the very first discount we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low on the Home Depot exclusive. With summer around the corner, now is the perfect time to finally cut gas and oil from your routine and this RYOBI mower is a notable way to do it. Alongside the self-propelled featured, you’re also looking at a 21-inch cutting deck with two blades as well as two batteries which can handle cutting 3/4 acre. Over 345 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While there are plenty of other green deals to be had right here, we’re tracking a notable discount on Jackery’s popular Explorer 500. Having dropped to a new all-time low, you can now bring the power station on your next camping trip or tailgate for $399.

RYOBI 40V 21-inch Electric Mower features:

The RYOBI 40-Volt HP 21 in. Multi-Blade Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower delivers the power of gas with the convenience of cordless. The premium HP brushless motor provides more power, longer runtime, and a longer motor life. It starts with just a push of a button and the self-propelled rear wheel drive features SMART TREK technology so you can easily match the mower’s speed to your own pace. This mower is ideal for yards up to 3/4 acre, featuring dual active battery ports and 2 40-Volt 6Ah batteries that provide up to 70-minutes of runtime.

