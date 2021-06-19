FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector sees rare discount to $511 (Save $88)

Amazon currently offers the BenQ GS2 Wireless Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector for $511.10 shipped. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to $88 in savings, is $19 below our previous mention, and only the second notable discount to date. Housed in a compact, portable, and retro design, BenQ’s GS2 projector packs a built-in battery for setting up movie night just about anywhere this summer. Alongside 1080p playback, you’re looking at AirPlay 2 support for beaming your favorite content from an iPhone or Mac, as well as integrated streaming features and 4W speakers for an all-in-one package. Rated 4/5 stars and we found it to be quite the compelling option in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save just a bit more when you opt for the Anker Nebula Capsule II projector instead. This one ditches the more retro design found above, as well as AirPlay 2 support, but will provide much of the same movie night features at $520. The lower price will also step down to 720p visuals, but we found it to be a notable offering when checking it out in our hands-on review. Customers also seem to agree, as it carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 655 shoppers.

Or if you think a traditional TV will do the trick, a series of early Prime Day offers went live throughout the week to deliver a collection of Amazon’s Fire TV Editions. With prices across the lineup starting at $100, you’re looking at as much as $170 in savings on everything from entry-level models for the guest room to massive ways to upgrade movie night.

BenQ GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector features:

IPX2 splash and drop resistant with adjustable tilt hinge, autofocus, and keystone correction. For best results, connect your FireStick, Roku, or Apple TV via HDMI for instant entertainment. For wireless streaming, it is recommended to use Chrome browser from your computer to mirror contents wirelessly to GS2. NOTE: Copyrighted content from streaming platforms (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu etc.) cannot be mirrored from phones and tablets to GS2 at this moment.

