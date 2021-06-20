FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s latest flagship Deco Mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems fall to all-time lows from $250

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Deco X90 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $449.99 shipped. Marking only the second notable discount to date, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and matches the all-time low set earlier in the year. Arriving as one of the most capable mesh systems from TP-Link, its flagship Deco X90 package arrives with a pair of access points for providing 6,000-square feet of coverage. Alongside support for over 200 devices, you’re also looking at 6.6Gb/s throughput to handle everything from 4K streaming to gaming, a collection of smart home devices, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 670 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the TP-Link Deco X68 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System marked down to $249.99. Normally $280, you’re looking at $30 in savings while being able to score the very first discount on this recent release. Delivering up to 5,500-square feet of coverage, this package isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal with only 3.6Gb/s speeds and support for 150 devices. But it’ll still manage to upgrade you to the latest in 802.11ax networking at an all-time low for those who don’t need quite as high-end of a package. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Alternatively, you can ditch the TP-Link offerings to go with the other discounts on Wi-Fi 6 packages we saw go live today from eero. With quite a few different systems on sale, you’ll be able to score a setup that provides just the right amount of coverage starting at $83.

Immerse yourself in a Wi-Fi experience like never before with lightning-fast speeds, greater capacity, and expanded coverage for homes — all shapes and sizes. Deco X90 combines the latest Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technologies together for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience. Experience a WiFi 6 tri-band network with lightning-fast speeds up to 6,600 Mbps capable of handling the data needs of all your connected devices including demanding applications such as 8K video and multiplayer cloud gaming.

