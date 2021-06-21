FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day 3D printers from $141: FlashForge, DREMEL, ANYCUBIC, Creality, more

-
AmazonPrime Day 20213D PrintersFlashForge
From $141

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the FlashForge Adventurer 3 3D Printer for $349 shipped with the final price reflecting at checkout. This is a $100 price drop from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Featuring a large 150x150x150mm print capacity, it can create objects up to 5.9-inches in all dimensions. The print bed requires no leveling, offers a heatable (and bendable) plate, and can even function over USB or Wi-Fi. There’s a built-in camera so you can monitor your print progress when not near the FlashForge, and with filament detection, it’ll help ensure that your prints only happen if you have enough filament left. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more 3D printing deals.

Update 6/61 @ 11:43 PM: Today only, Woot is offering a selection of SainSmart 3D printers, CNC routers, and accessories from $13 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite discount is the Genmitsu CNC 3018-PRO Router Kit at $189.99. Down from $250 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Other Prime Day 3D printing deals:

After shopping the 3D printing deals above, you’ll want to give our Prime Day guide a look. Some of the other notable discounts we’ve found so far include Apple’s new M1 iPad Pro at all-time lows, the latest M1 MacBook Pro at $199 off, iPad Air falling to new low at $520, and even Cricut Maker/Explore Air 2/Joy at lows from $129.

More on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 3D Printer:

  • No Leveling Printing
  • Removable Nozzle
  • Bendable Build Plate
  • Filament Detection
  • Heatable Plate

