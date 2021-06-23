FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

America's Test Kitchen Meal-Prep Cookbook 50% off + more eBooks from $1.50 at Amazon

-
AmazonMedia
80% off $1.50+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off select popular eBooks for Kindle. After seeing some of the best prices ever on Kindle readers for Prime Day, now’s your chance to fill up your library at a major discount. The deals start from $1.50 and span across just about every genre from history and sci-fi to non-fiction, business, cooking, and more. Score some great relaxing reads for around the pool this summer or the America’s Test Kitchen Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook to take your cookouts next level. All of our top picks are down below. 

Gold Box eBook sale:

We also have some big-time magazine deals today with one of the best prices of the year on Men’s Health, among others. Just make sure you grab your Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies and browse through our June 2021 Reading List for even more ideas to tuck into this summer. Or forget all of the books, dive into our TV show/movie deals, and score yourself all 23 volumes of Demon Slayer while it’s in stock and 40% off

More on the America’s Test Kitchen Meal-Prep Cookbook:

Meal prep no longer means filling your freezer with boring casseroles, dipping into the same pot of beans every day for a week, or spending all day Sunday cooking. Instead, use these smart meal plans to customize fast, fresh dinners that fit your ever-changing schedule. We’ve done the work of building 25 weekly plans that minimize shopping and kitchen time and guide you through prep-ahead options, make-ahead options, and ingredient substitutions. So now you can reap the benefits to make your life easier, your grocery bill lower, and your dinners better.

