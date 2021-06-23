FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Switch it up with Razer’s Ornata hybrid gaming keyboards from $57 (2021 low)

Amazon is offering the Razer Ornata V2 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $73.99 shipped. Usually going for about $90, today’s savings shave off 17% and mark the best price we’ve seen in months. Featuring Raver’s hybrid membrane switches, you’ll get the best of both worlds with its tactile, yet elegant performance. With Razer Hypershift, every single key and key combination can be programmed for complex macro functionality. Plus, the individually backlit keys are fully customizable, and offer a wide array of software compatibility through Razer Chroma. This pro gaming keyboard comes complete with a magnetic wrist rest for additional comfort during play. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 7,500 gamers. See more below.

If you don’t mind opting for an older model, the original Razer Ornata Chroma is only $57. That’s down from the usual $70 fare, marking a new 2021 low. This one also uses Razer’s Mech-Membrane switches for soft, yet sturdy clicks and fast actuation. You’ll find dedicated macro keys lining the top, with full per-key RGB backlighting, and a magnetic wrist rest coming in alongside it. At $17 less than our lead deal, this throwback keyboard is still a solid alternative to the newer version.

Hoping to get into streaming? Razer’s popular Seiren X Streaming Microphone is at a new all-time low of $53. Designed for crystal clear recording and streaming even in the heat of battle, this super cardioid mic is the perfect budget-friendly way to break onto the scene. And you can find even more ways to upgrade you battlestation in our best PC gaming deals guide.

Razer Ornata V2 Hybrid Keyboard features:

  • High-Performance Mecha-Membrane Switches: Provides the tactile feedback of mechanical key press on a comfortable, soft-cushioned, membrane, rubber dome switch suitable for gaming
  • Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys
  • Fully Programmable Macro Support: Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands

