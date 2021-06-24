This tournament-style gaming keyboard just dropped to a new low at $40 (Save 31%)

Woot is offering the NEWMEN 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $39.99 Prime shipped. Down from $58, this is the first notable discount we’ve tracked on this model, marking a new all-time low. This compact keyboard is designed for tournament-ready players, complete with hot-swappable switches and 20 chroma backlighting options. When you’re looking to score that edge over the competition, a fully customizable machine like this can be a big advantage. It also comes with a second set of keycaps, programmable macro keys, and your choice of USB-C or Bluetooth connectivity. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars. Find even more gaming keyboard deals below the jump.

Redesigning your keyboard to perfection can sometimes seem overwhelming, so for casual play, we’d recommend Redragon’s S101 keyboard and mouse combo. The keyboard rests on smooth, tactile switches and comes with a built-in wrist rest, while the 3,200 DPI mouse offers a sling of programmable buttons and adjustable weight. Each piece also comes set up with RGB backlighting, so you certainly won’t have to sacrifice style here. Plus, it rings up at just $27 when you clip the on-page coupon. Over 30,000 gamers found it be worthy of their rigs, leaving an average 4.6/5 star rating.

While we’re talking battlestation upgrades, did you see Razer’s Raptor 144Hz monitor is down to a new all-time low? With a 1440p IPS display and tons of unique Razer programming, this thing makes quite the centerpiece at $150 off. Though if you still find that’s out of your price range, there are plenty of fish in the sea, and we’ve rounded up most of them in our best PC gaming deals guide for your perusal.

NEWMEN 61-key gaming keyboard features:

There is always a Plan B — Don’t like the default layout? Wanna try another type of switches? No worry, a backup keycap set of a different color and hot swappable switches make it easy to alter both the keycaps and switches.

Useless keys gone! — With all unnecessary keys cut and more pragmatic layout, The NEWMEN GM610 has only 60% the size of a normal mechanical keyboard but with 100% function.

RGB Backlit — There are a total of 20 chroma backlit effects. You can also customize your one- of-a-kind RGB effect, or just turn it off.

