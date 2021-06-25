Score the entire Fast and Furious 8-movie Blu-ray collection at $29, today only (Save 35%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Fast and Furious 8-Movie Collection Blu-ray Box Set for $28.99 shipped. Normally fetching $45, you’re looking at 35% in savings with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve seen in well over a year. With the latest addition to the Fast Saga having just launched in theaters today, Amazon is now letting you add the first eight films from the franchise to your home movie collection. Whether you’re a massive fan of the series who still somehow doesn’t own a copy of each title, or you’re finally ready to see what all of the hype is about surrounding Dom Toretto and his family of street racers, hackers, and fugitives. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re only looking to grab a few of your favorite Fast and Furious movies, save even more by just grabbing one or two of them individually at Amazon. Depending on if you’re looking to pick up the titles that started it all, or the more recent additions to the franchise, pricing starts at $7 per Blu-ray. While nowhere near as good of a value as you’ll find above, it makes for a great chance to catch up on the movies ahead of seeing F9 in theaters.

Over at iTunes, Apple is also making it more affordable than ever to become a Fast and Furious fan with discounted flicks and the entire collection. Mixing it up from the lead deal, you’re looking at 4K copies of all eight titles for $10 each, or all of the films in a single expansion to your digital library for $70.

More on the Fast and Furious 8-Movie Collection:

Buckle up for nonstop action and mind-blowing speed in the high-octane Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection. Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez and an all-star cast put pedal to the metal in pursuit of justice and survival as they race from L.A. to Tokyo, Rio to London, and Cuba to New York City. Packed with full-throttle action and jaw-dropping stunts, these eight turbo-charged thrill rides place you behind the wheel of the most explosive film franchise in history!

