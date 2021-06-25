FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Intel’s 8-core i7-10700KA unlocked CPU with integrated graphics falls to new low at $250

Best PC Gaming DealsNeweggIntel
New low $250

Newegg is offering the Intel 8-core i7-10700KA Processor for $249.99 shipped with the code 63SMACL224 at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $330, currently fetches $313 at Amazon, and today’s deal beats the best price that we’ve tracked by $10. Featuring 8-cores and 16-threads of processing power, this processor is perfect for high-end gaming setups. It has a 125W TDP and features an unlocked design, allowing you to overclock should your cooling setup be sufficient. Plus, it has Intel’s UHD630 graphics built-in, meaning that it can function entirely without a graphics card, if you’re still unable to pick one up. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Compared to the 6-core Ryzen 5 5600X, you’re getting quite a lot for your money here. AMD’s 6-core processor costs $290 right now, which is a full $40 above the i7-10700KA above. Sure, AMD’s latest Zen 3 processors offer PCIe 4.0 compatibility and some other great features, but there’s no denying how powerful the 10700KA is with an additional two cores and four threads.

Do you need a full-on computer? Well, Dell’s desktop packs an 11th Gen Core i5 with the GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Sporting 512GB of PCIe storage and 16GB of RAM, this desktop gives you an all-in-one gaming PC without breaking the bank. Right now it’s on sale for $730, making now a great time to pick it up.

More on the Intel i7-10700KA:

  • 8 Cores / 16 Threads
  • Socket type LGA 1200
  • Up to 5.1 GHz unlocked
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards.Bus Speed: 8 GT/s

