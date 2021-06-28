FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s all-new 1,900-piece Marvel Guardians’ Ship sees first discount to $135, more

$135

Zavvi is currently offering the all-new LEGO Marvel Guardians’ Ship for $134.99 shipped when code MARVELSHIP has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks the very first cash discount we’ve seen on the all-new creation, with today’s offer delivering a rare chance to score the set for less than retail before it launches in the United States this August. Dubbed the Benatar by Star-Lord in the Marvel universe, the Guardians’ Ship arrives as the largest set in the LEGO Infinity War collection. This 1,901-piece model gives us the most authentic recreation of the ship to date, sporting plenty of details alongside an adjustable display stand. You’re also looking at a cast of characters headlined by Peter Quill and Thor, alongside Rocket, Groot, and Mantis. While you’ll find all of the details in our hands-on review, we’re also giving our readers a chance to win one of the kits. So head on over to our giveaway post to find how how you can enter. Head below for other LEGO deals.

Other notable LEGO deals:

But for the latest in the world of LEGO, be sure to go check out all of the announcements made at LEGO CON 2021 over the weekend. Headlined by better looks at upcoming Star Wars creations, we also were filled in on the latest Ideas set and more. Get all of the details right here.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

  • Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: $69.95 | releases August 1
  • Botanical Garden Bird of Paradise: $99.99 | releases August 1
  • Darth Vader Meditation Chamber: $69.99 | releases August 1
  • Adventures with Luigi Starter Course: $59.99 | releases August 1
  • Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set: $99.99 | releases August 1
  • Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1
  • Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

More on the LEGO Guardians’ Ship:

Spaceships don’t come much bigger or better than this! It’s as cool on the inside as it is on the outside, with a weapon store, computer… and even a place to snack on coffee and donuts! A rotatable stand lets you move the spaceship into position. Then, open the cockpit and join Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis and Thor as they fly the craft into a universe of adventures.

