Outfit your front door with Alexa, Wyze Lock drops to a new low of $83.50 (Save 23%)

Wyze Labs via Amazon offers its Wyze Lock Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt for $83.62 shipped. Typically selling for $108, you’re looking at 23% in savings on top of the best price to date. For comparison, we saw it drop to $87 during Prime Day. Wyze Lock brings smart home tech to the front door complete with auto-unlock, smartphone control, and a simple 15-minute installation. Included alongside the lock itself, you’re also getting the Wi-Fi gateway that brings Alexa integration, out of home control, and more into the mix. Google Assistant support just also rolled out, as well. Shipping is currently delayed by a week or two. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. More details below.

At just $83, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable option for getting in the smart lock game. But if you’re after the security aspects of being notified when the front door is opened, grabbing a contact sensor is a great alternative. An easy recommendation would be the Eve Door & Window at $40, which lets you monitor the entryway, set automations, and more with the rest of your HomeKit gear.

But if having a bulky receptacle hang off your front door is a bit of a deal-breaker for bringing things into your smart home, we spotted a notable discount on the Level Bolt. On sale for the very first time, this offering sports an invisible design that installs into the door itself alongside offering HomeKit support at $199. You’ll also find plenty of other offers in our smart home guide as we kick off the work week.

Wyze Lock features:

Lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. Wyze Lock connects to your WiFi via the included Wyze Lock Gateway. Enable auto-lock and auto-unlock to never have to think about keys or codes again.

