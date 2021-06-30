FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon drugstore deals: Up to 22% off Clorox disinfectant, gel insoles, more from $9.50

Whether you’ve been taking extra Covid precautions or haven’t had a chance to make it to the local CVS, Amazon has got you covered with up to 22% off drugstore basics. Our top pick today is this Comfort Zone Gel Insole 3-pack for $19 Prime shipped. These tend to go for upwards of $23.50, and today’s 19% savings mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Designed for men’s shoes between size 8 and 13, these cushy gel pads are meant to alleviate stress in the feet, knees, and back for those spending long hours on their feet. I started wearing insoles in my shoes after I got my first retail job, and the difference it made running those concrete floors each day was miraculous. The material is shock-absorbent and sweat-wicking, with a customizable shape intended for all types of shoes from sneakers to work boots. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Find the rest of today’s drugstore top picks below the jump, or shop all of today’s deals right here.

Comfort Zone’s Gel Work Insoles for Men are made with an innovative, soft gel cushion to provide all day comfort and relief. The insoles’ supportive arch helps you to stay on your feet longer, even on your longer work days, fighting foot fatigue and providing stability. The top cloth of the insole wicks away moisture while the perforations allow for breathability. Comfort Zone’s Gel Work Insoles for Men are designed to fit all types of work shoes, boots, and sneakers

