Supreme has been on the ball with its Summer ’21 collection. It’s also on the bat, camera, Oreo cooking, and, now, a NERF Rival Blaster, too. Earlier this year, we surveyed everything the iconic streetwear brand had to offer. But with the new Supreme NERF Rival Takedown Blaster hitting shelves tomorrow, we thought it was time to dive deep. Featuring some stellar tie-dye colorways, classic NERF design, and a boatload of summer fun, fans of all ages are already reeling for this new arrival. Hit the jump to keep reading.

Supreme NERF Rival Takedown Blaster drops July 1

NERF is bar-none the biggest name in the fair-play-warfare-kids-hitting-each-other-with-foam game. Nowadays, you can find that logo in almost as many places as Supreme’s. With everything from Mandalorian blasters to full-on VR tournaments for the Oculus Quest, it’s no wonder these two are bringing the band back together for one more summer showdown.

Launching tomorrow, Supreme will be putting a chic new spin on the classic NERF Rival Takedown Blaster. This single barrel shooter will oust the classic red and black visage for some pastel paint jobs that just scream summer. The first option brings together an oceanic blue with hazy green detailing dotting the barrel like an archipelago. All of which rests atop a pristine mint handle and pump. And in this corner, a burst of bubblegum pink, fuchsia, and dreamsicle orange coalesce to counter its cool-tone companion.

And finally, instead of the usual “Rival” emblem, Supreme has included its branding on the side of each piece. Unlike most NERF blasters, which fire darts, the Rival series uses textured foam pellets the size of gumballs. It uses air pressure provided by a pump to fire at speeds up to 90 feet per second, with an 8-round capacity. Pricing is still uncertain, but the original blaster goes for about $32, and you can find out for yourself starting July 1 on the Supreme website. But if you’re serious about scoring one, cue up early, as anything Supreme puts out is bound to run dry faster than you can say “It’s NERF or Nothing.”

9to5Toys’ Take:

To me, these read almost like accessories than toys. Perhaps I’m biased to the pure iconography that is Supreme branding, but with the updated colorways, I could easily see these being toted about for backyard shootouts as well as avant-garde accent pieces. Regardless, I’ve been a big fan of NERF toys since I was old enough to safely use one (and probably a little earlier, if I’m honest). So, no matter how you use them, I’m sure these blasters will be a big hit with kids of all ages.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!