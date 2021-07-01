Stay connected with Facebook’s Portal Plus smart display at all-time low of $179 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the Facebook Portal Plus Smart Display for $179 shipped. This $100 discount marks a return to the all-time low price, which we’ve only tracked once before during this past Prime Day. Bringing a new dimension of intelligence to smart video calling, the Facebook Portal Plus will pan and follow you around the room to keep you in frame. And if more people enter the scene, Facebook Portal Plus will automatically pivot and widen to include everyone. No more awkward angling, no more time wasted. You can use it to link up with anyone via Facebook messenger, WhatsApp, Zoom, and more – no second portal is required on their end. It also works as a smart hub for your Alexa-enabled devices, as well as a video and digital photo frame. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 8,000 customers.

If you tend to generally stay put while on video call, you could save nearly $100 opting for the new Echo Show 5 at $85 instead. It works not only as hub for you Alexa devices, but as a smart display, video phone, and more. The compact design looks great on any nightstand or countertop, and when you’re not on call or watching a little pocket-sized Netflix, it’ll revert to a basic smart frame or digital clock. Over 900 customers have left this versatile little machine a solid 4.6/5 star rating, but you can take a close look with our hands-on review.

And for fans of the Assistant ecosystem, were tracking some solid savings on Google’s previous-generation Nest Hub with some bundled goodies along the way. This 7-inch smart display brings many of the same benefits as the Echo Show, complete with a quaint fabric base to protect it and your countertops. Then, head over to our smart home guide to explore all the possibilities these smart hubs can open up for your home.

More on the Facebook Portal Plus:

Portal is smart video calling with Alexa Built-in. Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action and widens to keep everyone in view, so it feels like you’re in the same room even if you’re miles apart. With a wireless internet connection and active Messenger or WhatsApp account you can easily video call with friends and family using Messenger and WhatsApp, even if they don’t have Portal. With Story Time you can read along to well-loved stories with music, animation and augmented reality effects. Portal’s Superframe can display photos from Facebook, Instagram and your smartphone, and give you birthday reminders and notifications when your contacts are available to connect. Portal has front porting stereo speakers and a rear woofer for rich hi-fi sound, whether you’re in a call or listening to music.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!