Power up with Amazfit’s GTS smartwatch down to $80 shipped (Save 33%)

B&H is offering the Amazfit GTS Smartwatch for $79.99 shipped with the price dropping in cart. Typically selling for $120, though down to $100 on Amazon, today’s $40 cut is one of the deepest we’ve seen all year, falling just $8 shy of the Prime Day low. Amazfit’s original GTS smartwatch is holding its own with up to two weeks of health and sport tracking off of a single charge. You can find everything from your steps to heartrate and sleep monitoring organized on the 1.65-inch AMOLED display. That’s alongside 12 unique sports modes, with both GPS and swim support thanks to the 5ATM water resistant aluminum body. And of course, you can keep up with calls, texts, and other notifications right from your wrist as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Though, if you don’t mind shopping a bit off the beaten path, YAMAY’s popular smartwatch is only $38 after you clip the on-page coupon. It sports a similar design with up to 10 days of battery life, 9 different sport modes, and IP68 waterproofing. So while it isn’t quite ready for the pool, it’ll be sure to stand up against any sweat or small splashes thrown its way. Plus, you can still keep the all-day health metrics like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, guided breathing, and more. Over 7,000 customers have left it an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Those interested in a more rugged feel might find Amazfit’s GTR smartwatch to be a better fit. While it doesn’t offer the same social support, you’ll double the battery life over the GTS and and garner a sturdy, more traditional watch design. Plus, it’s at an Amazon low from $80 right now. Still not quite what you had in mind? Just hit up our fitness tracker guide for all the latest and greatest deals.

More on the Amazfit GTS Smartwatch:

Conveniently keep track of your physical activity, notifications, and more with the black Amazfit GTS Smartwatch. This stylish smartwatch comes with a 1.65″ square dial with 340 ppi AMOLED touchscreen display. This smartwatch is designed to be thin, lightweight and comfortable to wear thanks to its aircraft-grade aluminum alloy body. You get customizable watch face options and can choose from up to 17 widget choices between modular information or modular analog watch faces.

