Today, we’re getting two new additions to the LEGO BrickHeadz lineup with the latest expansions to the Pets theme. Entering with two upcoming pairs of brick-built critters to assemble, everything is headlined by hamsters joining the lineup for the first time alongside new Ginger Tabby cats. Launching later this summer, you’ll want to head below for all of the details on the latest BrickHeadz Pets.

LEGO expands BrickHeadz Pets lineup with hamsters and more

As the latest expansion to the BrickHeadz Pets collection, the likes of previously released Dalmatians, goldfish, and even parakeets are being joined by two new pairs of buildable figures. Available in packs of two like we’ve come to expect from the lineup, there are now hamsters and Ginger Tabby cats joining the LEGO BrickHeadz theme.

First up, we have the hamsters, which are making their debut in the lineup of LEGO BrickHeadz. Stacking up to 243 pieces, the set assembles both a regular and baby hamster, as well as a display base on which to set them. The larger of the two builds stands 3 inches tall and complements the smaller one with the big ears and chubby cheeks you’d expect from the pets.

Also joining the BrickHeadz Pets lineup are two Ginger Tabby cats, which arrive in much the same package as the hamsters. There’s a larger and baby cat included in the set that stacks up to 269 pieces, making it the larger of the two models.

In the lead-up to hitting the 150th BrickHeadz figure, today’s new Pets releases clock in at 133 and 134, as well as 137 and 138 for the cats and hamsters, respectively. So while we still anticipate seeing the new Star Wars character by the end of the year, the LEGO Group is still working its way through the releases to hit that celebratory milestone.

Latest BrickHeadz Pets kits launching later this summer

No matter which of the Tabby Cat or Hamster sets you’re looking to adopt, each of the new LEGO BrickHeadz Pets builds will launch next month on August 1. Both models enter with $14.99 price tags, which is in line with all of the other releases from the theme as of late.

9to5Toys’ Take

The LEGO Group has been continuing to expand its lineup of Pets BrickHeadz all year, and the latest additions deliver two new pairs of lovable critters to assemble. While they’re not quite as endearing as the goldfish we saw earlier in 2021 in my book, I can definitely see these being just as popular as all of the other debuts in the collection.

While I don’t think too many builders will be rushing out to grab these come August 1 considering all of the other new builds that launch then, the new BrickHeadz Hamster and Tabby Cat are certainly worth keeping in mind for padding your cart to hit any future promotions.

