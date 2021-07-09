FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hammerhead power tool kits from $17: Drivers, saws, combos, and more up to 41% off

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor ToolsHammerhead
41% off From $17

Amazon is offering the Hammerhead 20V 2-Speed Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $29.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. There aren’t many that would argue against anyone keeping a drill/driver around the house. This rings true even if you aren’t a fan of carrying out DIY projects. This highly-affordable offering has an integrated LED light, 20V of power, two speeds, a 1.5Ah battery, and charger. A variable speed trigger paves the way for precise speed control no matter which setting you’ve chosen. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Hammerhead power tool deals up to 41% off.

More Hammerhead power tool deals:

Once you’re all done here, be sure to scope out this CRAFTSMAN 216-piece Mechanics Tool Kit at $119. Plus, you can sort of grow a third hand with this magnetic wristband at $6.50. And if you’d rather let a robot do some of your chores, check out these eufy RoboVacs from $79 and then take it easy in Amazon’s double hammock with stand for under $61.

Hammerhead 20V 2-Speed Cordless Drill/Driver Kit features:

  • 3/8″ Keyless 1-Sleeve Chuck – For fast, easy bit change
  • Variable Speed Trigger – Provides precise speed control
  • High/Low Speed Settings – High speed for high working efficiency, while Low speed for high torque applications
  • LED Light – Illuminates the surface for easier drilling in dark places
  • Bumper Protector – To protect both tool and working surface
  • Ergonomic Design – Provides comfortable operations

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

DIY and Outdoor Tools

Hammerhead

About the Author

Bundle two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools at the sec...
Organize your LEGO collection with these stackable stor...
Amazon Basics hand tools from $6: Wrenches, chisels, an...
LG Gram 15 touchscreen laptop 256GB takes $350 plunge a...
Spigen’s Valentinus MagSafe Wallet lets you ditch...
Illuminate your space with 20,000-lumens of light from ...
SanDisk’s Lightning 32GB iXpand Flash Drive hits ...
Cooler Master CK550 V2 mechanical keyboard returns to $...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Seven new Funko POP! TMNT characters now up for grabs: Super Shredder, Rahzar, more

Order Now! Learn More
85% off

Score 3 magazines for $12 shipped this weekend: Men’s Health, GQ, Forbes, much more

3 for $12 Learn More

Newegg launches new $99 PC building service to combat scalpers and component shortages

Learn More
$141 off

Practice makes perfect: Korg’s B2 88-key weighted digital piano drops to $359 (Save $141)

$359 Learn More
Save 20%

Bundle two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools at the second-best price this year of $275

$275 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Pavilion, 4K Camera, SpongeBob, Sheltered, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Organize your LEGO collection with these stackable storage bricks from $9

From $9 Learn More