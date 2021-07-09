Hammerhead power tool kits from $17: Drivers, saws, combos, and more up to 41% off

Amazon is offering the Hammerhead 20V 2-Speed Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $29.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. There aren’t many that would argue against anyone keeping a drill/driver around the house. This rings true even if you aren’t a fan of carrying out DIY projects. This highly-affordable offering has an integrated LED light, 20V of power, two speeds, a 1.5Ah battery, and charger. A variable speed trigger paves the way for precise speed control no matter which setting you’ve chosen. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Hammerhead power tool deals up to 41% off.

More Hammerhead power tool deals:

Hammerhead 20V 2-Speed Cordless Drill/Driver Kit features:

3/8″ Keyless 1-Sleeve Chuck – For fast, easy bit change

Variable Speed Trigger – Provides precise speed control

High/Low Speed Settings – High speed for high working efficiency, while Low speed for high torque applications

LED Light – Illuminates the surface for easier drilling in dark places

Bumper Protector – To protect both tool and working surface

Ergonomic Design – Provides comfortable operations

