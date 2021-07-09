Hammerhead power tool kits from $17: Drivers, saws, combos, and more up to 41% off

Amazon is offering the Hammerhead 20V 2-Speed Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $29.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. There aren’t many that would argue against anyone keeping a drill/driver around the house. This rings true even if you aren’t a fan of carrying out DIY projects. This highly-affordable offering has an integrated LED light, 20V of power, two speeds, a 1.5Ah battery, and charger. A variable speed trigger paves the way for precise speed control no matter which setting you’ve chosen. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Hammerhead power tool deals up to 41% off.
More Hammerhead power tool deals:
- 20V Cordless Reciprocating Saw Kit: $48 (Reg. $80)
- 20V 1/4 Inch Cordless Impact Driver Kit: $46 (Reg. $70)
- 20V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit: $110 (Reg. $160)
- 4V Cordless Screwdriver with 9-Pc. Bit Set: $17 (Reg. $23)
- 20V 6-1/2 Inch Cordless Circular Saw Kit: $70 (Reg. $83)
Hammerhead 20V 2-Speed Cordless Drill/Driver Kit features:
- 3/8″ Keyless 1-Sleeve Chuck – For fast, easy bit change
- Variable Speed Trigger – Provides precise speed control
- High/Low Speed Settings – High speed for high working efficiency, while Low speed for high torque applications
- LED Light – Illuminates the surface for easier drilling in dark places
- Bumper Protector – To protect both tool and working surface
- Ergonomic Design – Provides comfortable operations
