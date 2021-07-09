FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Pavilion, 4K Camera, SpongeBob, Sheltered, more

-
It is now time to cap off another work week with all of this afternoon’s best price drops on Android game and apps. You’ll find a slew of Android hardware deals, accessory offers, and gaming controllers on sale today, but for now it’s all about the apps and games. Highlights of our collection include titles like Pavilion: Touch Edition, 4K Camera – Filmmaker Pro Camera, SpongeBob SquarePants, Sheltered, The Escapists 2, Worms 3, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s most notable Android app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

On top of ongoing price drops on OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 8, and Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Smartphone, we are now tracking Microsoft Surface Duo at up to $590 off the going rate. Alongside today’s deal on the PowerA MOGA XP5-A Bluetooth Android Controller, we have some solid price drops available on this Samsung 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD as well as a fresh new batch of Anker Amazon deals from $11 and everything else you’ll find in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $45, Bravely Default II $50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Pavilion:

Dubbed as a FOURTH-PERSON PUZZLING ADVENTURE – MULTIPLE AWARD-WINNING game PAVILION throws you directly into its mysterious and atmospheric world without any tutorials or beginning explanations. A puzzle game portrayed through exploration and audio-visual imagery fully realized in beautiful hand-crafted 2D artwork and an otherworldly soundscape. Dreamy ambient tunes from space-music pioneer Tony Gerber brings a great contemplative mood to the experience of Pavilion.

