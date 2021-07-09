FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $45, Bravely Default II $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is an Amazon all-time low, matching the Best Buy deal from earlier this week, and the best we can find. This is the Switch version of the Wii U 3D Mario game that not really enough folks got a chance to play back then, and here’s another chance to add this gem to your game library. It also includes a sort of add-on game of its own known as Bowser’s Fury where players explore Lake Lapcat and take on a giant Kaiju-sized version of the titular baddie. There are plenty more notable game deals below including Bravely Default II, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Doom Slayers Collection, The Last Of Us Remastered, XCOM 2 Collection, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

