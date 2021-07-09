Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $45, Bravely Default II $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is an Amazon all-time low, matching the Best Buy deal from earlier this week, and the best we can find. This is the Switch version of the Wii U 3D Mario game that not really enough folks got a chance to play back then, and here’s another chance to add this gem to your game library. It also includes a sort of add-on game of its own known as Bowser’s Fury where players explore Lake Lapcat and take on a giant Kaiju-sized version of the titular baddie. There are plenty more notable game deals below including Bravely Default II, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Doom Slayers Collection, The Last Of Us Remastered, XCOM 2 Collection, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Sony State of Play Deathloop gameplay, indies, and more
- NEW Nintendo Switch eShop summer sales from $4
- Nintendo just unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Nintendo’s Mario Kart AR Home Circuit now $75 (Reg. $100)
- July’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Bravely Default II $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Worlds eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Doom Slayers Collection $13 (Reg. $30)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Last Of Us Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil 7 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 remake PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- XCOM 2 Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $100)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs: Legion $20(Reg. $30+)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Judgment PS5 $25 (Reg. $40)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Swich $25 (Reg. $40)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition PS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $25 (Reg. $100)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $50)
- New PSN game/DLC sale up to 75% off from $1
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $48 (Reg. $60)
- Biomutant $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $36 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40(Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Daemon X Machina Switch $45 (Reg. $50+)
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- New E3 2021 footage right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live
Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you
Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams
Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more
Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!