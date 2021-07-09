FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PowerA MOGA XP5-A Bluetooth Android Controller hits Amazon 2021 low at $48

Amazon is now offering the PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth Controller for Android/Windows 10 for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a 31% price drop, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year, and the best we can find. Designed for Android devices, PC, and cloud gaming, this is an Xbox-style gamepad with a handy (detachable) mobile device clip mounted on the top. Alongside the internal 3000mAh power bank for charging your devices while you’re playing or between sessions, it has injected rubber grips and a pair of custom mappable buttons along the back as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if you’re just looking to use the Xbox controllers you already have for mobile gaming, the PowerA MOGA Gaming Clip is a great lower-cost alternative at $15 Prime shipped. It carries stellar ratings from over 11,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. 

While we are talking Android, be sure to dive into today’s fresh new batch of Anker accessory discounts from $11 and then head over to our dedicated guide for even more. There, you’ll find deals on Microsoft Surface Duo, this pre-order promo on Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Smartphone, and OnePlus 8, just to name a few. Just remember, we still have OnePlus 9 Pro with five Hasselblad-backed cameras at a new Amazon low with $99 in savings right now as well.

More on the PowerA MOGA XP5-A:

  • Improve your mobile gameplay vs. Touchscreen on hundreds of controller-enabled games
  • Enhance your play across Android mobile, PC and cloud gaming platforms with one Controller
  • Charge your phone while you play or between sessions with integrated power bank
  • Supports hundreds of popular mobile games including Minecraft, Fortnite, Stardew Valley, GRID Autosport and more.

