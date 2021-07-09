FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Spigen’s Valentinus MagSafe Wallet lets you ditch the Apple tax at $22 (Amazon low)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
Amazon low $22

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Valentinus MagSafe Wallet for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $27, you’re looking at one of the very first notable discounts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low at $5 off. Comrpised of a vegan leather, Spigen’s MagSafe wallet undercuts Apple’s in-house offering while sporting much of the same design. It’ll still magnetically snap onto the back of your device, and features room for two different cards for a slimmed down everyday carry. Over 245 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If going the MagSafe route isn’t necessarily the best option for you, there’s plenty of extra savings to be had by going with this Spigen Slim Armor Case at $16. Alongside bringing some additional protection into the mix thanks to a dual-layer build, this case packs a slot around back to store two IDs or bank cards. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Or grab the non-MagSafe version of Spigen’s Valentinus Wallet for $12 and call it a day.

Otherwise, hit up our smartphone accessories guide for all of the other best discounts out there as we head into the weekend. This morning saw a notable collection of Anker chargers and other gear go on sale starting at $11, alongside the price cut on Spigen’s Valentinus AirTags Case at $15.

Spigen Valentinus MagSafe Wallet features:

  • Easily access your cards with an additional access port
  • Mindfully sourced and made with sustainable vegan leather
  • Capable of keeping up to 2 cards in the storage compartment
  • Slim form factor to easily slide in-and-out of your pocket

