Filtrete’s Smart Air Purifier cleanses 310-sq. ft. of space for $230 (Save $100, New low)

Amazon is offering the Filtrete Smart Air Purifier/Quality Monitor for Large Rooms at $229.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $43. Tackle indoor air quality with this smart solution from Filtrete. It’s able to “attract and capture 99.7% of unwanted airborne particles, such as lint, spores, and pet dander.” Best of all, it can handle up to 310-square feet of space, ensuring it can keep up with living rooms, home offices, and just about any other room. It connects to Wi-Fi to pave the way for control from smartphones or Alexa. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Significantly reduce spending when opting for Germ Guardian’s HEPA Filter Air Purifier at under $50 once you’ve clipped the on-page 10% off coupon. While not as powerful as Filtrete’s unit, this solution is ready to purify a 78-square foot space, making it an ideal solution for keeping in a small bedroom or bathroom. Nearly 5,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

For even more deals like this, be sure to swing by our home goods guide. Recent and notable additions there include smart speaker outlet shelves from $5 each, an expansive Modway 71-inch Mid-Century TV Stand at $268.50, alongside Amazon 4-piece Wicker Patio Sets from $232. And don’t overlook these new desk markdowns as low as $36.

Filtrete Smart Air Purifier/Quality Monitor features:

DESIGNED WITH AUTO-MODE to clear your air automatically, electronic touch controls, light dimmer and filter life indicator that shows the percentage left on your filter’s life.

INCLUDES TRUE HEPA filtration out of the box to attract and capture 99.7% of unwanted airborne particles, such as lint, spores, and pet dander (as small as 0.3 microns, from the air passing through the filter media. Initial efficiency value.).

CHANGE FILTER when the device’s filter life indicator reaches 0%. (Approximately every 6 months based on 12 hours of run time per day)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!