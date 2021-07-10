FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Filtrete’s Smart Air Purifier cleanses 310-sq. ft. of space for $230 (Save $100, New low)

Amazon is offering the Filtrete Smart Air Purifier/Quality Monitor for Large Rooms at $229.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $43. Tackle indoor air quality with this smart solution from Filtrete. It’s able to “attract and capture 99.7% of unwanted airborne particles, such as lint, spores, and pet dander.” Best of all, it can handle up to 310-square feet of space, ensuring it can keep up with living rooms, home offices, and just about any other room. It connects to Wi-Fi to pave the way for control from smartphones or Alexa. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Significantly reduce spending when opting for Germ Guardian’s HEPA Filter Air Purifier at under $50 once you’ve clipped the on-page 10% off coupon. While not as powerful as Filtrete’s unit, this solution is ready to purify a 78-square foot space, making it an ideal solution for keeping in a small bedroom or bathroom. Nearly 5,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

For even more deals like this, be sure to swing by our home goods guide. Recent and notable additions there include smart speaker outlet shelves from $5 each, an expansive Modway 71-inch Mid-Century TV Stand at $268.50, alongside Amazon 4-piece Wicker Patio Sets from $232. And don’t overlook these new desk markdowns as low as $36.

Filtrete Smart Air Purifier/Quality Monitor features:

  • DESIGNED WITH AUTO-MODE to clear your air automatically, electronic touch controls, light dimmer and filter life indicator that shows the percentage left on your filter’s life.
  • INCLUDES TRUE HEPA filtration out of the box to attract and capture 99.7% of unwanted airborne particles, such as lint, spores, and pet dander (as small as 0.3 microns, from the air passing through the filter media. Initial efficiency value.).
  • CHANGE FILTER when the device’s filter life indicator reaches 0%. (Approximately every 6 months based on 12 hours of run time per day)

