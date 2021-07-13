Save $50 on Jabra’s adjustable noise cancelling 85t wireless earbuds at $180

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is a solid $50 price drop, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. These earbuds include a Qi-ready wireless charging case that provides up to 25-hours of total play time alongside customizable on-board touch “MyControls.” They also carry an adjustable noise cancellation option so you can dial-in exactly how much background noise you want to hear or not. The 6-mic array and wind protection allows users to “make and take calls anywhere” as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Or just forget the higher end Jabras and go for the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds instead. Carrying stellar ratings from over 29,000 Amazon customers, they are a highly-rated solution that come in at $43 shipped and feature an even longer wireless battery life at 40 hours. You won’t get the adjustable noise cancellation here, but they are a solid option otherwise.

PREMIUM NOISE-CANCELLING EARBUDS – It turns out, you can have it all. Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds have been engineered with the most cutting-edge technology for a calls and music experience like never before

FULLY ADJUSTABLE SOUND – Featuring Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology, you can adjust your level of ANC (to cancel noise you don’t want to hear), or adjust your level of HearThrough mode (to let in what you do) using the Jabra Sound app

CRYSTAL-CLEAR CALLS – With 6 mic technology and wind protection, you can make and take calls anywhere with these Bluetooth earbuds.

