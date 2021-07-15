Fitbit Ace 2 kids activity tracker packs summer fun for the whole family at $46.50 (30% off)

6ave (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Fitbit Ace 2 Kids Fitness Tracker for $46.61 shipped. Typically fetching $70, you can save 33% today and snag this at the second-best price we’ve tracked. Improving on the original Fitbit Ace, the Ace 2 is meant to get kids outside and keeping active. It uses gamified graphics and challenges to encourage 60-minutes of daily activity, step goals, and the like. You’ll get up to 5-days of use per charge, so kids spend more time playing outside and less waiting around on their devices. And for all types of fun in the sun, the Fitbit Ace 2 is ready for the pool with ATM5 waterproofing. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 16,000 parents. Head below for more.

Of course, we can’t forget about mom and dad. For keeping up with your personal goals this season and the next, we’d reccommend the Amazfit Band 5 with Alexa for $35. It packs all kinds of health metrics from sleep and heartrate, to blood-oxygen levels, menstruation and ovulation, plus a dozen different sport modes into it’s slim HD color display. That’s on top of a maximum 25-day battery life and 5ATM waterproofing, so the whole family can enjoy some beach-bound fun. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.3/5 stars from 7,500 customers.

And for full-time athletes and trainers out there, you won’t want to miss these deals on Garmin’s full-body running gear from $80. It’s top of the list on our fitness tracker guide, with savings on not only the Forerunner 245 GPS smartwatch, but a companion piece that delivers deep running analytics to keep you in perfect form for your next marathon, game, or wherever your passion lies.

Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker features:

The swim proof activity tracker for kids 6 plus, Fitbit ace 2 makes family time more fun. It is full of motivating challenges, up to 5 days of battery, sleep tracking and inspiring ways to connect with parents, siblings and friends. There is nothing more meaningful than building healthy habits together and centaury kids is the perfect way to get the whole family moving and making memories.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!