Best Android app deals of the day: Manual Camera DSLR, Speedometer GPS Pro, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to collect all of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals. As per usual, you’ll find all of the best Android hardware price drops in our deal hub alongside our collection of Google deals right here. But we are also tracking a fresh batch of discounted Android apps today including Manual Camera: DSLR – Camera Pro, Speedometer GPS Pro, Speccy – Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum, World History, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s most notable Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

On top of ongoing handset deals on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Google Pixel 4, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/+ at up to $200 off the going rates. Just make sure you check out today’s deals on Google’s Pixel 4/XL official fabric cases as well as everything else in our Google deal hub. Along with our hands-on review of the new Anker PowerWave Go 3-in-1, you’ll find some great Google Assistant smart home gear on sale right here as well as plenty of smartphone add-ons in this morning’s accessory roundup

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $41, Star Wars Squadrons $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Manual Camera DSLR:

This Manual Camera DSLR app will turn your phone into professional camera like, with fully manual camera control on ISO, shutter speed, exposure, manual focus and another features like a professional camera, which can bring your mobile photography to the next level. Take the best capture of your photo and even record your video in 4K UHD resolution.

