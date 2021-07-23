Best Buy Black Friday in July gaming deals: Nintendo Switch Lite, headsets, and more

The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is now in full swing and it’s time to take a look at the gaming deals. We are saw some big-time price drops on Apple gear, smart home products, TVs, and more, but there are also seeing some notable Nintendo Switch console offers, peripherals, and games on tap as well. The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale will be live from now through Sunday and you’ll find our top picks in the gaming category below.

Best Buy Black Friday in July gaming deals

One notable offer here is the Nintendo Switch Lite Console with a FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card thrown in for $199.99 shipped. This particular memory card sells for around $27 or so on Amazon and is great for adding some portable storage capacity to your Switch setup with up to 100MB/s transfer speeds. This is matching our previous deal mention on the Switch Lite and a great chance to pick one up for the summer. Check out the list below for even more highlights from the sale:

And some game deals:

More on Nintendo Switch Lite:

Black Friday in July gaming deals: Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that’s optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great price. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey , Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild, and more. If you’re looking for a gaming system all your own, Nintendo Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are.

