Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch packs an always-on display + 20 day battery life at $100

-
Reg. $140 $100

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch for $99.99 shipped with the code 93XRN57 at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $140 for this smartwatch, it currently goes for $110 at Amazon, and today’s deal is $2 above our last mention. Featuring a 1.3-inch AMOLED color display that supports an always-on mode, which allows you to see the time, notifications, and more at any time. It can last up to 20 hours of continuous GPS usage or 20 days of life when using in standard mode. Plus, it pairs with either Android or iOS, allowing for a versatile experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 9,300 happy customers.

Use a fraction of today’s savings to pick up this 4-pack of screen protectors on Amazon. They’re made specifically for this smartwatch and will fit the screen and keep it protected from scratches and potential cracks. You’ll only pay $10 for all four, as well, which is quite budget-focused to invest in protecting your new smartwatch.

Need a new smartphone? Well, check out the TCL 10 SE, which pairs well with today’s lead deal. You’ll find that it’s factory unlocked and delivers a triple camera array to capture stunning images on vacation. Plus, it’s down to an Amazon low right now at $127.50, making today a great time to pick it up.

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch features:

  • Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch passed 12 military grade certifications, ensuring its robustness and resistance to harsh environments.
  • A deep power optimization give the Amazfit T-Rex a longer battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge with continuous GPS & 20 days with daily use. Stays with the user over the long haul.
  • The Amazfit T-Rex uses a 1.3” AMOLED color screen which supports always-on display, making important information available simply by raising your wrist.

