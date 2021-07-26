FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TCL’s 10 SE Android smartphone with triple camera array returns to Amazon low at $127.50

TCL via Amazon is offering its unlocked 10 SE 64GB Android Smartphone for $127.49 shipped. Normally $150, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. Featuring 64GB of internal and up to 128GB of microSD storage, this smartphone is designed to easily keep photos, videos, and music offline for listening at any time. It’s also factory unlocked to use on any GSM carrier, though it won’t work with CDMA, so do keep that in mind. Backed by a 6.52-inch V-notch display at a 20:9 aspect and 89% screen-to-body ratios, you’ll easily be able to watch any type of media while on-the-go. Plus, you’ll find a 16MP AI triple-camera array to take “amazing photos and portraits from any angle.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need something for watching media on a larger screen? Amazon’s Fire HD 8 is a great option. Given that it’s just $90 on Amazon, you’ll find that the larger 8-inch HD display makes enjoying your favorite show or YouTube channel easy. Plus, Alexa is built-in for smart home control and more. With 12 hour battery life and 32GB of built-in expandable storage, this is a great choice overall. Plus, you can take a look at our previous coverage for an in-depth comparison of all models.

Don’t miss out on the discounts we found on Apple’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max models. With up to $589 off in certified refurbished condition, pricing starts at $480, making now a great time to pick up Apple’s previous-generation smartphone. Also, be sure to give our best Android app deals a look for other great ways to save.

More on the TCL 10 SE:

Large Storage Space & Wireless Carrier: The octa-core mobile processor ensures fast operation while the 64GB internal memory gives you enough space to download and install everything you wish to have on your phone. And you can also expand up to 128GB via a microSD card (sold separately). This cellphone is compatible with most of the GSM carriers (such as T-Mobile or AT&T), but is not compatible with CDMA carriers (such as Verizon Wireless, for example).

