LEGO Marvel collectible minifigures nearing release with 15 characters from Loki, What If…?, more

Marvel just unveiled a full trailer for its third Disney+ series, What If…?, launching next month. In the meantime until the premiere, we’re getting a better idea of what to expect from the latest in the LEGO side of the Marvel, specially the very first collectible minifigure series inspired by the MCU. With 15 figures from the various series, head below for an updated look at everything we know so far about the collection of upcoming LEGO Marvel minifigues.

LEGO Marvel minifigues series on the horizon

Now that Disney has taken wraps off of a more in-depth look at Marvel What If…?, the flood gates have opened for other details about the series. While there’s some discourse over the voice cast and other nitpicking, we’re focusing more on the LEGO news that has now come out based on the series.

While we’ve already seen the official announcement of two builds from the show including the Sakaarian Iron Man mech and Hydra Stomper, the more exciting unveil centers around the latest LEGO collectible minifigure series. We’ve known that the Marvel-themed blind bag figures have been in the works for quite a bit, but now the launch seems imminent as more details have surfaced.

9to5Toys’ last report noted that there’d be a pretty large focus on the Disney+ series, and we’re getting additional info on just how exactly that’s going to be the case. Just to note, there are some potential spoilers for those who aren’t fully caught up on the latest Disney+ Marvel shows, or who don’t want any extra information on what to expect from What If…?.

As of now, we’re looking at 15 different characters from throughout the Disney+ side of the MCU. There will be two from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, two from Loki, three from WandaVision, and then a whopping ten from What If…?.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Sam Wilson Captain America with shield

Bucky Barnes with shield and knife

Loki

Loki with Throg and cup

Slyvie with Alligator Loki and green sword

WandaVision

White Vision

Scarlet Witch with Red power blasts

Monica Rameau

LEGO Marvel What If…? minifigures

Spider-Man Sorcerer Supreme with alternative head and hair

Thanos Gamora with two swords

T’Calla Star-Lord with helmet and blasters

Captain Carter with British shield and Tesseract

Zombie Captain America with zombified Shield

9to5Toys’ rendition of Throg AKA Thor Frog

When to expect the LEGO Marvel minifigures release?

It’s likely that we won’t be seeing the latest figures drop on August 1 at this point. While there’s still a possibility that they just quietly drop them alongside all of the Infinity Saga sets as we’ve seen from other collectible minifigure series in the past.

I’d be willing to bet that a September 1 launch seems a bit more likely at this point, given how the first episode of What If…? releases on August 11. That’ll give the series a few weeks to get some of the more iconic unveils out of the way that’ll make an appearance in the collectible minifigure series.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Now that we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the first LEGO Marvel collectible minifigure series, all that is left is to actually get a first look. Odds are that’ll happen sooner than later, as there are already some leaked photos of several figures circulating (which we unfortunately can’t share). In the meantime, which of the figures are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!

