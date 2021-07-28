FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s LTE Galaxy Watch Active2 features built-in ECG + more at $180 (Reg. up to $250)

-
$180

Amazon is offering the unlocked LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 with GPS 40mm at $179.99 shipped. With a list price of $250, you’ll find that it has gone for as much at Amazon recently and today’s deal comes within $10 of our last mention. Do keep in mind that we have seen the 44mm model drop to $150 in new condition and $129 refurbished in the past. Delivering the ability to connect to your iPhone or Android, this smartwatch is a great choice for either ecosystem. It’ll track fitness metrics, including steps, calories, sleep, and more, plus it can now take ECG readings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy Amazon shoppers. Head below.

On a tighter budget? Wyze Band could be the solution for you. It features heart rate, step, and sleep tracking for just $30. There’s no built-in GPS, LTE, or ECG readings here, however, but that’s to be expected in a watch that costs just 17% of what today’s lead deal does. In our hands-on review, we found it to be “an incredible deal for the price,” which Amazon customers seem to agree with as 6,700 shoppers have left a collective 4.2/5 star rating.

Don’t miss out on the 1-day Apple Watch deals that we found earlier this morning. Pricing starts at just $170 here, and includes the Series 5 from $270, with other options to choose from for those on tighter budgets. Be sure to swing by our previous coverage to learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.

