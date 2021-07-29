Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac sees a nice discount to Amazon low of $69

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact Mouse for Mac at $68.82 shipped. Down from the usual $80 price tag you’d pay, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at Amazon. Logitech MX Anywhere 3 arrives as the brand’s most low-profile and compact mouse yet. Alongside the ability to be used on any surface, other notable features here include up to 70-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth connectivity. Not to mention Logitech FLOW support for pairing with multiple devices at a time. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,300 customers. Head below for more.

Opt for the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Mouse for $55 at Amazon to save some extra cash. As the previous-generation model of the featured peripheral, this one still packs the same anywhere functionality for being used on a variety of surfaces, but isn’t quite as featured-packed otherwise. There’s no USB-C charging here or FLOW control here, though the more affordable price may be more than enough to justify the compromise.

Pair your new workstation upgrade with this highly-rated aluminum MacBook stand which is down to just $17. Not only elevating your device for a more ergonomic position, it’ll also help with airflow while saving you 30% from the usual price tag. But whatever you do, make sure to go check out the new Azio FOQO mechanical keyboard, which just launched with a built-in vintage camera dial.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact Mouse features:

Speed, precision, and silence. Effortlessly scroll 1,000 lines at once, and stop on a pixel. Auto-shifts between ratchet and hyper-fast modes. Low-profile design contoured for your hand, with ultra-soft silicone side grips. Built to withstand the bumps and drops of mobile work. Track on virtually any surface, including glass – meaning you can work seamlessly at the desk, at a cafe, even on the couch.

