FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac sees a nice discount to Amazon low of $69

-
Amazonmac accessoriesLogitech
Reg. $80 $69

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact Mouse for Mac at $68.82 shipped. Down from the usual $80 price tag you’d pay, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at Amazon. Logitech MX Anywhere 3 arrives as the brand’s most low-profile and compact mouse yet. Alongside the ability to be used on any surface, other notable features here include up to 70-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth connectivity. Not to mention Logitech FLOW support for pairing with multiple devices at a time. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,300 customers. Head below for more.

Opt for the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Mouse for $55 at Amazon to save some extra cash. As the previous-generation model of the featured peripheral, this one still packs the same anywhere functionality for being used on a variety of surfaces, but isn’t quite as featured-packed otherwise. There’s no USB-C charging here or FLOW control here, though the more affordable price may be more than enough to justify the compromise.

Pair your new workstation upgrade with this highly-rated aluminum MacBook stand which is down to just $17. Not only elevating your device for a more ergonomic position, it’ll also help with airflow while saving you 30% from the usual price tag. But whatever you do, make sure to go check out the new Azio FOQO mechanical keyboard, which just launched with a built-in vintage camera dial.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact Mouse features:

Speed, precision, and silence. Effortlessly scroll 1,000 lines at once, and stop on a pixel. Auto-shifts between ratchet and hyper-fast modes. Low-profile design contoured for your hand, with ultra-soft silicone side grips. Built to withstand the bumps and drops of mobile work. Track on virtually any surface, including glass – meaning you can work seamlessly at the desk, at a cafe, even on the couch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon 1-day PNY memory card and flash drive sale start...
Roast a 20-lb. turkey in Elite Gourmet’s 45L conv...
These single-pole/3-way Wi-Fi dimmer switches upgrade y...
This stainless-steel iPad keyboard offers 90-days of ba...
Dell’s 27-inch S Series 2K HDR monitor takes $150...
Illuminate cabinets, closets, and more with three motio...
AKAI’s mini 25-key USB MIDI controller now down a...
Latest ASUS 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitor now available with...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Logitech’s StreamCam 1080p USB-C webcam drops to new low of $150 following rare discount

$150 Learn More
From $10

Verizon takes up to 50% off accessories including Pixel Buds A-Series from $50, more

50% off Learn More
33% off

Amazon 1-day PNY memory card and flash drive sale starts from just $10.50 Prime shipped

$10.50 Learn More
Save now

Save $459 on Apple’s 2020 Intel MacBook Air in this 1-day refurb Woot sale, more

$459 off Learn More
25% off

Under Armour’s back to school event takes up to 25% off: Backpacks, shoes, more

from $17 Learn More
Orig. $399

Google Pixel 3a will run Android 12, sees open-box discount to $154 (Orig. $399)

$154 Learn More
Save now

Don’t need the power of M1? Score Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $359 off (Open-box)

$359 off Learn More
Save $25

Roast a 20-lb. turkey in Elite Gourmet’s 45L convection toaster oven for $100 ($25 off)

$100 Learn More