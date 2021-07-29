SanDisk 2-in-1 Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync backs up multiple phones while charging at $68

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 64GB 2-in-1 Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync for $68.24 shipped. With a list price of $100, you’d regularly pay around $80 at Amazon these days with this discount marking a new all-time low. If your phone storage is constantly full, then this is a great way to remedy that. It delivers a 10W Qi charger to power your phone as well as 64GB of storage to automatically back-up your photos and videos while sitting overnight. Compatible with both Android and iOS, this versatile charger is a great addition to any nightstand. You’ll also find multiple backup profiles supported so the entire family can use it without overwriting anyone else’s data. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers at Amazon.

However, iPhone users can save some big-time cash with the SanDisk 64GB iXpand Mini Flash Drive with Lightning. It’s available for $30.50, which is quite a bit lower than today’s lead deal. Android users could opt for the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive for $19. With double the storage of both options above, this model delivers both USB-C and USB-A, making it a great choice for those with an Android smartphone.

Don’t forget about the other smartphone gear that we’re tracking on sale right now. For example, Apple’s official MagSafe charger is down to $28, making now a great time to pick one up. Plus, Belkin’s SoundForm AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker also doubles as a Qi charging pad for $100, which is a 50% discount from its normal going rate. Also, be sure to visit Amazon’s 1-day PNY memory card and flash drive sale that’s going on right now with deals from just $10.50.

More on SanDisk’s Ixpand Wireless Charger:

10W fast charger for Qi-compatible iPhone,Samsung and other smartphones. Delivers up to 10W of power.

Automatically back up(1) photos,videos and contacts right onto the charger just by placing your phone on the base.(1)Backup requires wireless connection,Ixpand Wireless Charger app,and iOS 11 or above or Android 5.0 or above required. Ixpand Wireless Charger app available for download from the App Store or Google Play. Registration required; terms and conditions apply.

Easily free up space on your phone knowing your photos and videos are backed up(1) in full resolution.

