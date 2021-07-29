Go on, give Apple’s official MagSafe Charger a try now that its down to $28 (Reg. $39)

Update: Now down to $27.99 at Daily Steals when code DSMAG has been applied at checkout, marking a new all-time low.

Woot offers Apple’s new MagSafe Charger for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Normally fetching $39, you’re looking at one of the best discounts to date with today’s offer coming within cents of the all-time low and marking the best price in months for a new condition model.

If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or anytime since, the new MagSafe Charger is certainly worth bringing into your kit. As the brand’s take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 series handset. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval and faster charging speeds can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim at $17. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as on the official model, just with a 7.5W output and less premium build. But for bringing home a second way to refuel without having to plug in a cable, this is a great option for expanding your iPhone 12’s charging kit at a lower price point. Learn more in our launch coverage.

While you’ll find other notable MagSafe discounts in these official iPhone 12 mini case discounts from $30, don’t forget that we’re ending the week with a notable price cut on Apple’s iPhone 12 mini handset itself. Having been marked down from its usual $699 going rate to $580, this is the deepest deal we’ve seen on the smallest smartphone in Apple’s current lineup.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

