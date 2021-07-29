Belkin’s SoundForm AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker with Qi charging pad now $100 (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger for $99.99 shipped. Matched direct. Regularly $200 at Amazon, where it has never dropped below $100, today’s deal is a solid 50% or $100 off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This is a combo smart speaker and wireless charging unit that can push out up to 10-watts of power to Qi-compatible devices. From there, you’ll find direct integration with Google Assistant as well as Alexa and AirPlay 2 support with a Devialet “Push-Push” dual woofer design for a “deep, impactful bass experience.” You can even “pair with other Google Assistant enabled smart speakers in your home so you can enjoy the songs you love no matter what room you are in.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the integrated charging isn’t overly important to you, there are much more affordable smart speakers out there. The Echo Dot at $50 is a great example at 50% less than today’s lead deal and stellar ratings from over 300,000 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as powerful, nor will it provide AirPlay 2 support, but it does have Alexa built-in and can provide voice control over smart home gear too. Just be sure to check out the new collection of fashionable Echo Dot speakers Amazon recently debuted.

Dive into this 3-pack deal on the Google Nest Mini speakers for a total of $64.50 ($147 value) and then head over to our smart home hub and Bluetooth speaker guides for more. Be sure to dig in to our coverage on the Sony’s new glass speaker lamp as well as its X-series Bluetooth speakers with mic inputs, the latest Samsung Sound Tower, and this year’s Beosound Level with AirPlay 2 launch.

More on the Belkin SoundForm Elite:

Experience quality sound with this black Belkin smart speaker. The compatibility with Google Assistant lets you listen and control music in different rooms simultaneously, while the Push-Push woofer design eliminates vibrations for exemplary sound output. This Belkin smart speaker has a fast built-in charging system that charges smartphones wirelessly while you stream music.

