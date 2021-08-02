FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

elago’s Retro AirPods Pro case is an iPod click wheel throwback: $8 (Save 26%, New low)

elago (98% lifetime positive feedback from 171,000+) via Amazon is offering its AW6 Retro Case for AirPods Pro at $8.09 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A price drop to $9 paired with the on-page coupon leads to a total of 26% in savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this case protect your beloved AirPods Pro from scratches, drops, and more, but adds a bit of retro flair, as well. Each time you pull out an earbud you’ll be greeted by an iPod-like click wheel design, which is a throwback that many of us can personally appreciate. An included carabiner makes it a cinch to attach AirPods Pro to a belt loop, backpack, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Have a standard pair of AirPods and love the design above? If so, you can cash in on similar offering at just $6 Prime shipped. While it won’t fit AirPods Pro, it perfectly wraps around standard AirPods. Bear in mind that this offering doesn’t bundle a carabiner like the case above. More than 850 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Once you’re all finished here, be sure to swing by our roundup of Belkin’s back to school sale with deals from $35. You may also want to peruse today’s batch of smartphone accessory markdowns as low as $8 and then consider grabbing Sony’s XM4 ANC headphones at $278. And since you liked the case above, be sure to check out elago’s refreshed SNES-inspired Siri Remote cover for the latest Apple TV 4K.

elago AW6 Retro Case for AirPods Pro features:

  • ANOTHER RETRO CLASSIC FROM elago was designed to bring back some SERIOUS NOSTALGIA of using an older music player.
  • THE PROBLEM WITH MOST CASES ARE that they don’t fit correctly and don’t protect from drops well. ELAGO CASES ARE MADE WITH premium silicone and a special coating applied inside the cap to PREVENT IT FROM FALLING OFF to give you the BEST DROP PROTECTION!

