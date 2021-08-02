elago’s Retro AirPods Pro case is an iPod click wheel throwback: $8 (Save 26%, New low)

elago (98% lifetime positive feedback from 171,000+) via Amazon is offering its AW6 Retro Case for AirPods Pro at $8.09 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A price drop to $9 paired with the on-page coupon leads to a total of 26% in savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this case protect your beloved AirPods Pro from scratches, drops, and more, but adds a bit of retro flair, as well. Each time you pull out an earbud you’ll be greeted by an iPod-like click wheel design, which is a throwback that many of us can personally appreciate. An included carabiner makes it a cinch to attach AirPods Pro to a belt loop, backpack, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Have a standard pair of AirPods and love the design above? If so, you can cash in on similar offering at just $6 Prime shipped. While it won’t fit AirPods Pro, it perfectly wraps around standard AirPods. Bear in mind that this offering doesn’t bundle a carabiner like the case above. More than 850 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Once you’re all finished here, be sure to swing by our roundup of Belkin’s back to school sale with deals from $35. You may also want to peruse today’s batch of smartphone accessory markdowns as low as $8 and then consider grabbing Sony’s XM4 ANC headphones at $278. And since you liked the case above, be sure to check out elago’s refreshed SNES-inspired Siri Remote cover for the latest Apple TV 4K.

elago AW6 Retro Case for AirPods Pro features:

ANOTHER RETRO CLASSIC FROM elago was designed to bring back some SERIOUS NOSTALGIA of using an older music player.

THE PROBLEM WITH MOST CASES ARE that they don’t fit correctly and don’t protect from drops well. ELAGO CASES ARE MADE WITH premium silicone and a special coating applied inside the cap to PREVENT IT FROM FALLING OFF to give you the BEST DROP PROTECTION!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!