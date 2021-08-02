TicWatch Pro 3 with 72-hour battery life falls to $250 (Save $50), more from $70

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Mobvoi smartwatches headlined by the TicWatch Pro 3 at $249.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 fee applies otherwise. Down from $300, you’re looking at $50 in savings as today’s offer comes within $10 of our previous mention in order to mark the third-best price to date. As one of the more recent additions to the brand’s stable, Ticwatch Pro 3 delivers a lighter design with a larger display than its predecessors. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, which improves performance on top of yielding 72-hour battery life. Alongside displaying notifications from your smartphone, it can also track a variety of health and fitness stats including sleep as well as heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 customers and you can get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Woot is also discounting some additional TicWatch offerings, should the lead deal not quite be the right wearable to strap onto your wrist. With prices starting at $70, there are a pair of more affordable offerings in two different form-factors for whether you’re in the market for more of a workout companion or a traditional-looking stealth smartwatch. Though these won’t deliver the same Wear OS experience as the lead Ticwatch Pro 3. So be sure to shop everything right here.

Or if you’d prefer something a bit more iPhone-friendly, right now Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ styles are currently $100 off. Delivering some of the best prices to date, these wearables arrive with all of the usual features found on Apple’s offerings, but with some added Nike functionality and stylings via the extra sporty band.

TicWatch Pro 3 features:

Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode. Better Experience – The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!