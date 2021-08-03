This 55-inch industrial desk overhauls your home office at $60, more from $50 (Up to 44% off)

Tespo Store (97% lifetime positive feedback from 4,100+) via Amazon is offering the CubiCubi 55-inch Computer Desk for $59.99 shipped. With a list price of $110, our research shows this desk has actually been selling for closer to $100 over the last few months. This works out to $40 off the typical rate and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. Overhaul the look and feel of your home office with a new desk that’s headlined by an industrial design. This specific model boasts a 55- by 23.6 inch surface, providing ample space for most work-from-home setups. Everything is upheld by a steel frame which offers plenty of strength for peripherals, a monitor, and much more. An integrated stand elevates your display by 5.4 inches, helping bring it up to eye level for improved ergonomics. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more desk sizes on sale from $50.

More CubiCubi desks:

Why stop there when this RTX 3070 Ti gaming desktop is down to $1,800? You can also scoop up this 9-in-1 surge protector with USB-C for $13.50 alongside several others up to 28% off. More notable discounts we’ve spotted include nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters for $7 in addition to an aluminum mouse pad for $7.50.

CubiCubi 55-inch Computer Desk features:

  • Modern Simple Style computer desk has an industrial charm appearance, will be a beautiful décor for your home.
  • Spacious & Sturdy: This desk provides ample space for writing, studying, gaming and other home office activities.

