This aluminum mouse pad upgrades your setup at $7.50 Prime shipped (30% off, New low)

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% lifetime positive feedback from 125,000+) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Mouse Pad for $7.67 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Want to adopt a more premium mouse pad this time around? If so, UGREEN has you covered with an aluminum model that’s bound to give your desk a more robust appearance. A waterproof and stain-resistant design is yet another perk. The surface spans roughly 9.5 by 7.1 inches and underneath you’ll find a non-slip material that will hold it snugly in place. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re not sure how to feel about using an aluminum surface, perhaps the 3M Precise Mouse Pad would be a better fit at $6 Prime shipped. It features a foam design and is said to extend the battery life of mice by “up to 50%.” The surface area measures 9 by 8 inches, which works out to roughly the same as what you’d get with the deal above.

The deal above isn’t the only one that will upgrade your home office. Right now you can snatch up this sleek electric standing desk at $190 alongside a dimmable LED desk lamp for $11 Prime shipped. A couple of other notable markdowns include AUKEY’s Omnia 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger at $30 in addition to this dual monitor and laptop desk mount for $24.50.

  • Double Sides Available: Made of aluminum alloy surface and PU leather texture surface, this double-sided mouse pad allows you to choose both sides for daily usage.
  • Smoother Mouse Control: Aluminum alloy surface reduces friction with your mouse. It provides more quick and accurate mouse movement, perfect for gaming and working.
  • Grip Desktop Firmly: PU leather texture surface makes this mouse pad stay in place. Anti-slip stickers provided also prevent sliding for your comfort and more efficient mouse control.

