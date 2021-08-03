Jaybird’s new Vista 2 ANC Earbuds see first discount to $180, more from $130

Amazon is now offering the Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones for $179.99 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at the very first notable discount alongside $20 in savings on the recent releases. Delivering active noise cancellation, the latest earbuds from Jaybird arrive with workout-ready designs backed by IP68 waterproofing and impact-resistant builds. You’ll also be able to count on a total of 24 hours of playback on a single charge with the Qi-enabled case. Over 155 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

For those who can live without the added benefit of active noise cancellation, Amazon is also offering a notable discount on the Jaybird Vista True Wireless Sport Earbuds at $129.99. Having dropped from $150, these normally sell for up to $180 with today’s offer matching the best price of the year. Jaybird Vista deliver much of the same true wireless design as the lead deal, just with 32 hours of playback and the omission of ANC. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for closer look.

Speaking of earbuds which arrive with ANC for the first time, earlier in the week we got a first look at the latest from Klipsch. Its new T5 II buds arrive with a distraction-free listening experience alongside metal case and an optional McLaren F1 edition. Get all of the details in our launch coverage before checking out all of the discounts in our headphones guide.

Everything you want from your earbuds. Active Noise Cancellation for focus. SurroundSense for spatial awareness and safety. Earthproof durability for demanding pursuits. When adventure calls, Vista 2 is ready to answer. Hear what you need to, when you need to. SurroundSense technology allows you to tune into your surroundings on the trail or road, so you’re always safe and aware of traffic and wildlife.

