Chemical Guys car wash kits, soap, wax, accessories, more from $10 (Up to 46% off)

Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on Chemical Guys car cleaning kits, soap, wax, and more starting from $10. One notable offer is the 6-piece Chemical Guys HOL127 Wash and Wax Detailing Bucket Kit for $46.70 shipped. Regularly $55, this is 15% off and a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a “full car wash package” with citrus wash and gloss shampoo, the brand’s premium Chenille Microfiber Car Wash Mitt, Butter Wet Wax, a dirt trap, and the bucket. It makes for a quick one-stop package for all of your summer car cleaning needs with enough to get you right into the fall and beyond. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. You’ll find even more Chemical Guys deals below including individual items and additional bundles.

Chemical Guys car cleaning deals:

***Note: For some of the listings below you’ll need to opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest possible price. Remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries.

More on the Chemical Guys Wash and Wax Detailing Bucket Kit:

Full car wash package, Heavy duty materials and construction

High quality Citrus Wash & Gloss Shampoo and premium Chenille Microfiber Car Wash Mitt

Dirt Trap captures dirt and grit for scratch-free wash

Butter Wet Wax makes paint glossy and shiny, and protects against pollution and UV sunlight

