Scoop up a $50 adidas gift card for $42.50 + GameStop, Yankee Candle, more from $37.50

-
AdidasPayPalKroger
25% off from $37.50

Kroger is now offering $50 adidas gift cards for $42.50 with free digital delivery for today and tomorrow only. That’s essentially like trading $42.50 in adidas credit for $50. So if you plan on spending any money at the sporting goods and lifestyle retailer over the next few months and beyond, you might as well have some free cash at the ready. These discounted cards are also one of the only ways to score deals on recently released items that are usually exempt from larger sitewide sales and a great way to get even deeper deals when items do go on sale. Head below for more gift card offers. 

Today’s gift card deals:

Sam’s Club member-only deals:

We are also still tracking some massive price drops on 4K TVs from LG and Samsung with hundreds in extra Visa gift card credit attached right here. Just make sure you check out the Verizon back to school sale with BOGO $700 off iPhone 12 series, up to $500 in gift cards, and much more as well. 

More on the adidas gift card:

Like the creators who use their gear, adidas is committed to their craft. They believe that sport has the power to change lives. adidas creates innovative products, apparel and footwear for athletes and designs sport-centric streetwear for everyone. Their goal is to promote creativity and encourage anyone to harness the power of sport in their life. Use this gift card at adidas retail locations or online at adidas.com.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Adidas

PayPal

Kroger

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

adidas Buy More, Save More Event takes 20, 25, or 30% o...
LEGO teases upcoming pair of brick-built adidas sneaker...
Celebrate moms with the new adidas ‘Time to Give ...
adidas launches new activewear collection with Zoe Sald...
adidas unveils Stan Smith Mylo mushroom shoe, comprised...
LEGO assembles new pair of upcoming adidas UltraBoosts ...
New Spider-Man Miles Morales adidas Superstars go on sa...
adidas’ Holiday Gift Guide features hundreds of i...
Show More Comments

Related

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Sun Joe electric pressure washer tackles tough chores with ease at $110, more in New Green Deals

$1,000 off

Save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs today with up to $200 gift cards, free $100 earbuds, more

$1,497+ Learn More

Westinghouse’s 3-tool electric tool kit falls to $99 (Save 33%), more in New Green Deals

40% off

Farberware’s Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block set with kitchen shears now $30 (40% off)

$30 Learn More
Save 40%

Bring Bluetooth to your old speakers for just $13.50 with this highly-rated receiver (40% off)

$13.50 Learn More
Reg. $280

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus is both an Android tablet + Alexa display at $228 (Reg. $280)

$228 Learn More