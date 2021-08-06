Review: LEGO Bro Thor’s New Asgard recreates one of Endgame’s most iconic scenes

After taking a look at the Infinity Gauntlet earlier in the week, our LEGO summer 2021 coverage has now landed on one of the more anticipated sets, Bro Thor’s New Asgard. Recreating one of the most iconic scenes from Avengers Endgame, the 265-piece set delivers two exclusive minifigures of Thor and Korg alongside plenty of callbacks to the film. But just how worth adding to your LEGO collection is it? Head below for all of the details.

Hands-on with the LEGO Bro Thor’s New Asgard set

The new LEGO Infinity Saga collection just launched earlier this month with a series of builds that are focused on the events leading up to Infinity and Endgame. While many assemble moments from the beginning of the action, Bro Thor’s New Asgard looks to recount one of the more memorial occurrences at the end of the saga.

Entering on the lower end of the lineup, the kit arrives with 265 pieces and two exclusive minifigures at the $29.99 price point. Far from being one of the collection’s largest creations, the vignette still manages to deliver an exciting build that’s packed with details.

Amongst all of the action and heroics throughout Endgame, Hulk and Rocket Racoon taking a trip to New Asgard certainly stole the show. If the introduction of an out of shape God of Thunder (known as Bro Thor in the LEGO world) wasn’t already enough, the banter and trash talk in the scene certainly sealed the deal. Bro Thor’s New Asgard looks to encompass all of that in LEGO form, and manages to do so quite well.

The miniature build is packed into a small base that makes up just a corner of Thor and Korg’s house from the film. In true vignette fashion, there’s only a pair of walls on the back of the build to serve as a home for all kinds of knickknacks and accessories. LEGO has also carried over the mess to the floor, with a series of (beer) bottles, discarded pizza boxes, and other trash to deliver on the scene. It certainly feels interesting to say the least seeing a LEGO kit with theming like this, but I suppose that’s what makes it so unique.









Though my favorite part would have to be the TV, which makes another direct reference to the scene from Endgame. In the film, Korg is playing Fortnite before Thor comes to his defense against the verbal assault of a player with the alias Noobmaster69. The LEGO Group has wonderfully brought this into Bro Thor’s New Asgard while also making a callback to its own popular games thanks to the stud counter at the top of the decal.

As for minifigures, the LEGO Group continues two two notable inclusions. Because this is Bro Thor’s New Asgard after all, you’ll find a brick-built version of the God of Thunder in the LEGO set. With long unkept hair and his gut sticking out, it’s a great figure that delivers on its theming. There’s also yet another exclusive minifig making a debut, with Korg being included for the very first time. He rocks a new torso and head, as well as a custom-molded piece for the character’s iconic rocky design.

You’re also getting a LEGO version of Miek, although he’s a bit too small for the full minifigure treatment so the way its handled in Bro Thor’s New Asgard makes complete sense.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As one of the more affordable sets in the LEGO Infinity Saga lineup, Bro Thor’s New Asgard enters with plenty of value despite its lower part count. Some will be drawn in by the exclusive minifigures, but it’s all of the little details that really sell this kit in my book. I love that the LEGO Group didn’t shy away from the more mature nature of the scene and embraced Thor’s fall from grace.

At $30, this one is hard not to recommend. It’s small size makes the build perfect for adding a little Marvel action to your collection, and all of theming paired with impressive details make it a good fit for adults even at the lower price point.

