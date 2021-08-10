Nintendo’s Bethesda sale now live: Skyrim, DOOM, Wolfenstein, more from $4 (Up to 50% off)

While the eShop Multiplayer Mayhem sale is still in full swing from $4, Nintendo has now launched a new digital Bethesda sale in celebration of Quakecon 2021. Those titles, alongside a host of new top-notch indie offers are now ready and waiting down below from $4 as well. Highlights include titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, DOOM and DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein titles, Shovel Knight, Broforce, Reigns: Kings & Queens, and more. head below for a closer look. 

Nintendo’s Bethesda eShop sale:

Plus more digital Switch games on sale:

Alongside today’s deal on Anker’s Nintendo Switch Powerbank that ads additional 10-hours of mobile playtime, we are also tracking some great offers on the official Switch Pro Controller and the Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit. Plus, you’ll want to check out our review of Nintendo’s all-new Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons, all of the details you need know about the OLED switch console, and be sure to check out this unopened copy of the original Super Mario Bros. that just sold for a record-breaking $2 million

More on the The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim:

Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year awards, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the open-world masterpiece where you can be anyone and do anything, now allows you to go anywhere – at home or on the go. Skyrim brings to life a complete virtual world for you to explore any way you choose, including all-new features like motion controls, plus outfits and gear from compatible The Legend of Zelda amiibo. Take down enemies with the Master Sword, protect yourself with the Hylian Shield or look heroic in the Champion’s Tunic.

