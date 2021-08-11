Anker eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Systems up to $147 off, deals from $97.50

-
AmazonSmart HomeAnker
25% off $97.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s eufy Amazon store is offering up to 25% off its home security systems and bullet cameras. One standout is the 3-camera Anker eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security System for $322.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $470, this is more than 30% or $147 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one-time purchase, 3-camera kit includes everything you need to get started with “zero hidden costs.” Alongside advanced night vision via the built-in “state-of-the-art” Sony sensor and an IP67 weatherproof-rating to withstand the elements, you’re looking at 365-day battery life and full HD 1080p feeds to monitor your home and keep the family safe around the clock. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below. 

A more affordable option that’s also on sale in today’s Gold Box is the 2-camera eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security System. Now listed at $231.99 shipped, this is 22% off the going rate and a great alternative to today’s lead deal. This is essentially the same setup as above with no monthly fees, just with only two cameras in the package.

Browse through the rest of today’s Anker home security Gold Box sale right here for additional options starting from $97.50 including individual cams for expanding your existing setup. 

Check out the new smart eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro with 2K recording and our latest Anker roundup for iPhone and Android essentials from $8

More on the eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security System:

  • 1080p Full HD: Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD, so you see exactly what is happening in and around your home.
  • A Year’s Security from 1 Charge: Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 365-day battery life from just one charge.
  • Zero Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2 is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience.
  • Advanced Night Vision: The state-of-the-art Sony sensor allows for detailed recordings and streaming in low-light scenarios.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bring Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5 back to the clas...
Microsoft’s Arc Touch mouse snaps flat for travel...
Bring Wi-Fi 6 to your home with ASUS’ AX1800 rout...
Acer Nitro 27-inch FHD 165Hz gaming monitor packs up to...
Zinus’ 8-inch memory foam hybrid spring mattress ...
Amazon’s Fire TV 4K with Alexa Voice Remote upgra...
Bag Bosch’s 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $10 P...
Take up to 63% off these highly-rated MacBook stands fr...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Anker’s latest sale discounts smartphone essentials, HomeKit cams, more from $14

From $14 Learn More
Save now

Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale to start the week from $8

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $400

Bring Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5 back to the classroom at a low of $310 (Save 22%)

$310 Learn More
50% off

Keen Summer Sale offers up to 50% off hiking sneakers, sandals, apparel, more

from $20 Learn More
Today only

Woot’s latest cert. refurb iPhone sale takes up to $449 off 11/Pro/Max, more from $90

From $90 Learn More
60% off

Merrell, Saloman, more up to 60% off during Steep and Cheap’s Hiking Sale

from $10 Learn More
30% off

Microsoft’s Arc Touch mouse snaps flat for travel, now just $42 shipped (Save 30%)

$42 Learn More
Save $30

Bring Wi-Fi 6 to your home with ASUS’ AX1800 router at all-time low of $100 (Save $30)

$100 Learn More