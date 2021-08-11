Anker eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Systems up to $147 off, deals from $97.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s eufy Amazon store is offering up to 25% off its home security systems and bullet cameras. One standout is the 3-camera Anker eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security System for $322.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $470, this is more than 30% or $147 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one-time purchase, 3-camera kit includes everything you need to get started with “zero hidden costs.” Alongside advanced night vision via the built-in “state-of-the-art” Sony sensor and an IP67 weatherproof-rating to withstand the elements, you’re looking at 365-day battery life and full HD 1080p feeds to monitor your home and keep the family safe around the clock. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

A more affordable option that’s also on sale in today’s Gold Box is the 2-camera eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security System. Now listed at $231.99 shipped, this is 22% off the going rate and a great alternative to today’s lead deal. This is essentially the same setup as above with no monthly fees, just with only two cameras in the package.

Browse through the rest of today’s Anker home security Gold Box sale right here for additional options starting from $97.50 including individual cams for expanding your existing setup.

Check out the new smart eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro with 2K recording and our latest Anker roundup for iPhone and Android essentials from $8.

More on the eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security System:

1080p Full HD: Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD, so you see exactly what is happening in and around your home.

A Year’s Security from 1 Charge: Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 365-day battery life from just one charge.

Zero Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2 is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience.

Advanced Night Vision: The state-of-the-art Sony sensor allows for detailed recordings and streaming in low-light scenarios.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!