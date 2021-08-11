Take your WFH desk setup to the next level with this LED screen light bar at $14.50

Anpro US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Screen Light Bar for $14.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code WHBF4UWQ at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its normal going rate of $32, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for a similar product. If you’re like me, then your desk doesn’t ever have enough light on it, and using lamps adds an annoying glare to your displays. However, this light negates all that as it’s designed to only shine light on your desk and avoid your monitors. There are multiple color temperatures to choose from as well, letting you dial in the settings exactly how you need. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget and just need to upgrade a lamp you already own to LED? Well, this Westinghouse LED bulb is just $2.50 and saves you quite a bit. This delivers the ability to replace an existing bulb with an LED alternative, cutting down on power usage and enjoying a brighter experience overall. It clocks in at just 6W of power used to generate the 480-lumens of light.

Looking for a great way to give your office a visual upgrade? Henn&Hart’s highly-rated industrial pulley floor lamp is currently available at an Amazon low at $100. That’s a $60 discount and makes a great way to give any room a step up in design.

More on the Anpro Screen Light Bar:

Dimmable Color：Warm light (2800-3200K), white (4000-4500K) and cold light (6000-6500K.) three color temperatures, you can adjust the brightness.

Easy to Install:Just clip the product on top of the computer screen and do not need screws or tape. The clip range is 1-3cm.

Effectively Protect Your Eyes: This product adopts asymmetric light path design, which only illuminates the desktop space, reduces screen reflection and effectively protects the eyes.

